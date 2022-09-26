U.S. Congress negotiators set $12 bln for new Ukraine aid

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

A local resident walks past an apartment block damaged in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict in Mariupol, Ukraine September 25, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

WASHINGTON, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Negotiators to a stop-gap spending bill in the U.S. Congress have agreed to include about $12 billion in new aid to Ukraine in response to a request from the Biden administration, a source familiar with the talks said on Monday.

The source, who asked not to be identified, said the measure will also include resettlement funding for Afghan refugees.

Earlier this month, U.S. President Joe Biden asked Congress to provide $11.7 billion in new emergency military and economic aid for Ukraine.

Congress is facing a midnight Friday deadline to pass the spending bill that also would temporarily fund a wide range of U.S. government programs.

(This story corrects third paragraph to say "earlier this month", not "last month")

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Richard Cowan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.