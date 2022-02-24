U.S. Congress to provide $600 mln for new Ukraine weapons -House Speaker Pelosi

U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during a weekly news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., February 23, 2022. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Feb 24 (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday said lawmakers want to provide Ukraine with $600 million for "lethal defense weapons" to battle Russia's unfolding attack.

"What we're doing with Ukraine is making sure that we have humanitarian assistance to help the people; that we have lethal defense weapons going into Ukraine to the tune of $600 million for them to fight their own fight," she said, speaking to reporters in San Francisco.

Reporting by Richard Cowan Editing by Chris Reese

