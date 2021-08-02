Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

United States

U.S. construction spending inches higher in June

2 minute read

Residential single family homes construction by KB Home are shown under construction in the community of Valley Center, California, U.S. June 3, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake

WASHINGTON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - U.S. construction spending rose by 0.1% in June, the Commerce Department said on Monday, as an increase in private projects was offset by a fall in public sector building.

Construction spending, which accounts for less than 4% of U.S. gross domestic product, increased by 8.2% on a year-on-year basis in June after falling 0.2% in May, data showed.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast construction spending rising by 0.4% in June.

Spending on private construction projects climbed 0.4%, with outlays on residential projects increasing 1.1%. Single-family homebuilding spending surged 1.8%, after outlays on residential projects rose 0.3% in May.

The government reported last week that residential spending contracted in the second quarter, weighed down by lower broker commissions and other ownership transfer costs because of a decline in home sales.

Although demand for housing remains robust, a rise in the cost of building materials, especially framing lumber, are constraining builders' ability to ramp up construction and close an inventory gap, driving up home prices and crimping sales.

Investment in private non-residential construction like gas and oil well drilling fell 0.7% in June. Business spending on non-residential structures fell in the second quarter led by declines in commercial and healthcare structures. Private construction outlays was unchanged in May.

Spending on public construction projects dropped 1.2% in June, after declining 0.8% in May.

Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Alexander Smith

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United States

United States · 3:03 PM UTCU.S. Senate works to push $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill to passage

The U.S. Senate will try to complete work this week on a $1 trillion infrastructure investment bill that would bring long-awaited improvements to roads, bridges and mass-transit systems and deliver a rare bipartisan victory to President Joe Biden.

United StatesPelosi urges White House to reinstate expired COVID-19 eviction moratorium
United StatesRepublican report says coronavirus leaked from China lab; scientists still probing origins
United StatesThousands more Afghans can resettle in U.S. as refugees, says State Dept.
United StatesNew York mandates COVID vaccine or testing for transport workers