U.S. consulting allies on 'shared approach' to China 2022 Olympics

A visitor and the Olympic Rings monument cast shadows on the ground outside the Japan Olympic Committee (JOC) headquarters near the National Stadium, the main stadium for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games that have been postponed to 2021 due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Tokyo, Japan May 30, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday the United States was consulting with allies and other countries on a "shared approach" to the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, amid criticism of China and calls for boycotts over human rights abuses.

"More on that in weeks to come," Blinken told a U.S. House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee hearing.

Members of Congress have been increasingly vocal about an Olympics boycott or demanding they be moved to a different city, in light of what the State Department has deemed a genocide of Muslim Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities in China.

