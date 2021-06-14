Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Business

U.S. consumers expect near-term boost in inflation, labor market, NY Fed survey finds

2 minute read

People shop for clothes at a Target retail chain in Westbury, New York, U.S., May 20, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/File Photo

U.S. consumers are expecting the economy to boom over the next year, with expectations for inflation, home prices, earnings and the labor market all picking up in May, according to a monthly survey by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

Median expectations for what inflation will look like over the next year rose for the seventh consecutive month to 4% in May. That is up from 3.4% in April and reaches a new high for the series, which launched in 2013. Expectations for inflation over the next three years increased more modestly to 3.6% from 3.1%.

Consumers also shared a much brighter outlook for the labor market at a time when more businesses are opening up, travel is increasing and hiring is improving.

The average expectation that the U.S. unemployment rate will be higher one year from now dropped to a series low of 31.9% in May, down from 34.6% in April.

The perceived odds of losing a job over the next year also reached a new low, falling to an average of 12.6% in May from 15% in April. The shift was most pronounced among workers below the age of 40, those earning less than $50,000 in household income and people with no more than a high school degree.

Workers also said they felt they had better odds of finding a job if they became unemployed, with the expected odds rising to 54% in May from 49.8% in April - the largest monthly increase for the series. Those expectations were the highest they've been since February 2020, but were still below pre-pandemic levels.

Fed officials said they will soon begin discussing plans for pulling back the support they are offering to the U.S. economy through $120 billion in monthly bond purchases and low interest rates. Some economists expect the conversation could start during the policy meeting happening this week on Tuesday and Wednesday. read more

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Business

Business · 1:20 PM UTCToshiba's chairman resists calls to resign, to bring in new directors

Toshiba Corp's (6502.T) chairman on Monday pushed back against calls from shareholders to resign, saying he wanted to help to put things right at the crisis-hit Japanese conglomerate and would bring in new directors.

BusinessS&P 500 dips from record closing high as focus shifts to Fed meet
BusinessEXCLUSIVE Carlos Ghosn pledges lengthy fight to clear his name
Business‘Meme stock’ rally pauses, Redditors focus on biotech stocks
BusinessBitcoin tops $40,000 after Musk says Tesla could use it again