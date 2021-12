A general view shows the Kiev Pechersk Lavra monastery, where multiple cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been confirmed, in Kiev, Ukraine April 22, 2020. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko/Files

WASHINGTON, Dec 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department on Monday said American citizens should reconsider travel to Ukraine amid increased threats from Russia and that it continues to advise against to travel to the country due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Reporting by Paul Grant; editing by Susan Heavey

