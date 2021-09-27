Skip to main content

United States

U.S. core capital goods orders rise solidly in August

1 minute read

Matt Dillion and Chad Damron weld an upper deck assembly at Look Trailers cargo trailer manufacturing facility in Middlebury, Indiana, U.S., April 1, 2021. Picture taken April 1, 2021. REUTERS/Eileen T. Meslar/File Photo

WASHINGTON, Sept 27 (Reuters) - New orders for key U.S.-made capital goods increased solidly in August, keeping business spending on equipment on track for another quarter of strong growth.

The Commerce Department said on Monday orders for non-defense capital goods excluding aircraft, a closely watched proxy for business spending plans, rose 0.5% last month. These so-called core capital goods orders gained 0.3% in July.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast core capital goods orders increasing 0.4%.

Reporting by Lucia Mutikani, Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

