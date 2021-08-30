U.S. 'core diplomatic staff' have left Kabul, final pullout under way, official says

Paratroopers assigned to the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division conduct a security patrol during evacuations from Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan August 24, 2021. U.S. Army/Sgt. Jillian G. Hix/Handout via REUTERS

Aug 30 (Reuters) - The final U.S. departure from Kabul airport is under way and "core diplomatic staff" have departed, a U.S. official who left Kabul earlier on Monday told Reuters.

A second official confirmed that the bulk of diplomats had pulled out. The officials did not say whether they included top envoy Ross Wilson, expected to be among the last to leave. Washington is expected to withdraw all its diplomats from Kabul before pulling out the final troops by a Tuesday deadline.

