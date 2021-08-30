Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

United States

U.S. 'core diplomatic staff' have left Kabul, final pullout under way, official says

1 minute read

Paratroopers assigned to the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division conduct a security patrol during evacuations from Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan August 24, 2021. U.S. Army/Sgt. Jillian G. Hix/Handout via REUTERS

Aug 30 (Reuters) - The final U.S. departure from Kabul airport is under way and "core diplomatic staff" have departed, a U.S. official who left Kabul earlier on Monday told Reuters.

A second official confirmed that the bulk of diplomats had pulled out. The officials did not say whether they included top envoy Ross Wilson, expected to be among the last to leave. Washington is expected to withdraw all its diplomats from Kabul before pulling out the final troops by a Tuesday deadline.

Read our full coverage

Reporting by Reuters bureaux Writing by Peter Graff

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United States

United States · 12:53 PM UTC

Ida loses punch, levees hold, but Louisiana expects more rain and flooding

Ida lost some of its punch over southwestern Mississippi on Monday after making landfall in Louisiana as one of the most powerful hurricanes to hit the region, but it could still trigger heavy flooding, the National Hurricane Center said.

United States
California's Caldor fire moves closer to more heavily populated areas
United States
New Orleans' levees got a $14.5 billion upgrade. Will they hold?
United States
United jets with engines involved in Denver incident may not fly until next year - WSJ
United States
U.S. says Brooklyn woman who aided Islamic State is arrested after skipping hearing