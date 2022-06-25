U.S. court upholds Arizona land swap deal for Rio Tinto copper mine

A sign adorns the building where mining company Rio Tinto has their office in Perth, Western Australia, November 19, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray/File Photo

June 25 (Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court has ruled that the federal government may transfer thousands of acres in Arizona to Rio Tinto Plc (RIO.AX)(RIO.L) for a copper mine in a land swap deal, upholding a lower court's ruling and rejecting a request from Native Americans who said the land has religious and cultural import.

The 2-1 ruling from the San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, issued late Friday night, essentially defers to a 2014 decision made by the U.S. Congress and then-President Barack Obama to give the land to Rio for its Resolution Copper project.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Ernest Scheyder Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.