U.S. COVID-19 booster rollout to initially proceed with just Pfizer vaccine - source

A syringe is filled with a dose of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine at a pop-up community vaccination center at the Gateway World Christian Center in Valley Stream, New York, U.S., February 23, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

NEW YORK, Sept 3 (Reuters) - The U.S government's plan to roll out additional shots of the COVID-19 vaccine for the general public on Sept. 20 will proceed with just the Pfizer (PFE.N)/BioNTech SE vaccine, a source familiar with the discussion said on Friday.

Moderna Inc's (MRNA.O) booster submission was found inadequate and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration requires stronger data from the company, making the process likely to be a few weeks behind that of Pfizer/BioNTech, the source added.

Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein

