U.S. COVID-19 cases increased threefold over past month -Walensky

WASHINGTON, May 18 (Reuters) - The United States has seen a threefold increase in daily COVID-19 cases over the past month and a steady increase over the past five weeks, U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walenksy said on Wednesday.

The seven-day average of daily cases was up 26% from the previous week to 94,000 cases per day, Walensky said at a White House briefing. The seven-day average for hospitalizations was up 19% to about 3,000 per day and the average for deaths was 275 per day, she said.

"We of course must remember that each person lost to COVID-19 is a tragedy and that nearly 300 deaths a day is still far too many," said Walensky.

Reporting by Susan Heavey and Ahmed Aboulenein

