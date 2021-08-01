Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

United States

U.S. COVID-19 eviction ban expires after Congress fails to act

1 minute read

A sleeping bag is seen on the chair of U.S. Representative Cori Bush (D-MO) who spent the night on the steps of the U.S. Capitol to highlight the upcoming expiration of the pandemic-related federal moratorium on residential evictions, in Washington, U.S., July 31, 2021. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

WASHINGTON, Aug 1 (Reuters) - A COVID-19-related U.S. government ban on residential evictions expired at midnight Saturday, putting millions of American renters at risk of being forced from their homes.

Despite a late push by President Joe Biden amid the raging Delta variant, the U.S. Congress failed to vote on legislation extending the ban that shielded millions of renters from being forced out of homes.

A spokeswoman for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) confirmed the eviction ban had expired and declined to comment further.

Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Christopher Cushing

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United States

United States · 4:24 AM UTCU.S. COVID-19 eviction ban expires, leaving renters at risk

A pandemic-related U.S. government ban on residential evictions expired at midnight on Saturday, putting millions of American renters at risk of being forced from their homes.

United StatesU.S. Senate in rare Saturday session on $1 trln infrastructure bill
United StatesU.S. lawmaker spends night outside Capitol to protest return of evictions
United StatesTrump raises big money in early 2021, but doesn't spend much
United StatesU.S. judge tells lawyers in Ghislaine Maxwell case to watch what they say