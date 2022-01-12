U.S. COVID hospitalizations up about 33%, deaths up about 40% over past week -CDC chief

A person is brought into an emergency department during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., January 11, 2022. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

WASHINGTON, Jan 12 (Reuters) - COVID-19 hospitalizations in the United States are up by about 33% over the past week and deaths are up about 40%, the head of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Wednesday.

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, speaking on a media call, said U.S. cases, now driven by the Omicron variant, are expected to peak in the coming weeks.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Jeff Mason and Katharine Jackson; Editing by Tim Ahmann

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.