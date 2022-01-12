United States
U.S. COVID hospitalizations up about 33%, deaths up about 40% over past week -CDC chief
WASHINGTON, Jan 12 (Reuters) - COVID-19 hospitalizations in the United States are up by about 33% over the past week and deaths are up about 40%, the head of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Wednesday.
CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, speaking on a media call, said U.S. cases, now driven by the Omicron variant, are expected to peak in the coming weeks.
Reporting by Jeff Mason and Katharine Jackson; Editing by Tim Ahmann
