US CPC says 62% chance of El Niño developing during May-July















April 13 (Reuters) - ENSO-neutral conditions are expected to continue through the Northern Hemisphere spring, followed by a 62% chance of El Niño developing during May-July 2023, a U.S. government weather forecaster said on Thursday.

The El Niño phenomenon is a warming of ocean surface temperatures in the eastern and central Pacific, sometimes causing crop damage, flash floods or fires.

Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.