Skip to main content

United States

U.S. debt limit crisis must be resolved 'immediately' Treasury's Yellen says

1 minute read

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen attends the House Financial Services Committee hearing in Washington, U.S., September 30, 2021. Al Drago/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

WASHINGTON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the country's debt limit needs to be raised by Congress "immediately" to avoid a financial crisis.

Speaking with bank CEOs and President Joe Biden at the White House, Yellen warned the Treasury would have "very limited cash" that would be quickly depleted after Oct. 18.

Congress needs to pay immediate attention to the crisis, she said. "It must be resolved immediately."

If not, Yellen said, the U.S. would face a financial crisis and likely a recession, she said.

Reporting by Steve Holland Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United States

United States · 7:25 PM UTC

U.S. Senate to delay vote on suspending debt ceiling -senators

The U.S. Senate will postpone a vote planned for Wednesday afternoon to suspend the federal government's $28.4 trillion debt ceiling, four Republican senators and a Democratic aide said.

United States
Biden chides 'dangerous' Republicans in CEO meeting as debt limit chaos looms
United States
Parents 'crossed a line' in U.S. college scandal, prosecutor tells jury
United States
Shooting suspect in custody after fight at Texas school injures four
United States
U.S. Supreme Court justices ask why a Guantanamo detainee cannot testify