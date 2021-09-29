Skip to main content

U.S. to declare 23 species, including ivory-billed woodpecker, extinct -AP

1 minute read

Sept 29 (Reuters) - The ivory-billed woodpecker and 22 more birds, fish and other species will be declared extinct by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service on Wednesday, the Associated Press reported.

Government scientists have exhausted efforts to find these 23 species and warned that climate change, on top of other pressures, could make such disappearances more common, the report added.

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru Editing by Mark Heinrich

