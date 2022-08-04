1 minute read
U.S. to declare monkeypox a public health emergency - Washington Post
Aug 4 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden's administration plans to declare the monkeypox outbreak a public health emergency as soon as Thursday, the Washington Post reported, citing unidentified sources.
The declaration would come from Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, who is expected to discuss the plan at an afternoon briefing, the Post said.
Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa
