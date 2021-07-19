United States
U.S. declined to prosecute Trump Commerce chief after watchdog findings
WASHINGTON, July 19 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department declined to prosecute the Trump administration's Commerce Department chief Wilbur Ross after the department's inspector general's office found he misrepresented the full rationale for seeking to reinstate a citizenship question in the 2020 U.S. Census in congressional testimony, according to a letter made public Monday.
