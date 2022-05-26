U.S. declines to prosecute ex-FBI agents who botched probe of USA Gymnastics doctor Nassar

Larry Nassar, a former team USA Gymnastics doctor who pleaded guilty in November 2017 to sexual assault charges, and his defense attorney Matt Newburg stand during Nassar's sentencing hearing in the Eaton County Court in Charlotte, Michigan, U.S., February 5, 2018. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

WASHINGTON, May 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department said on Thursday it will stand by its prior decision not to file criminal charges against the former FBI agents who botched the sex abuse investigation into former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar.

Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch in Washington;Editing by Leslie Adler

