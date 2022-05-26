1 minute read
U.S. declines to prosecute ex-FBI agents who botched probe of USA Gymnastics doctor Nassar
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
WASHINGTON, May 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department said on Thursday it will stand by its prior decision not to file criminal charges against the former FBI agents who botched the sex abuse investigation into former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch in Washington;Editing by Leslie Adler
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.