Skip to main content

United States

U.S. Defense Secretary Austin did not support staying in Afghanistan "forever"

1 minute read

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin testifies before the House Armed Services Committee on the conclusion of military operations in Afghanistan at the Rayburn House Office building on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, U.S. September 29, 2021. Olivier Douliery/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin told a congressional committee on Wednesday that he had not supported keeping troops in Afghanistan "forever."

He also told a House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee hearing on the U.S. withdrawal in Afghanistan - the second in two days with testimony with top military leaders - that there had been no "risk free" status quo option if the military had stayed and that more troops would have been needed.

Reporting by Patricia Zengerle and Phil Stewart; Editing by Franklin Paul

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United States

United States · 3:26 AM UTC

Under fierce Republican attack, U.S. General Milley defends calls with China

U.S. General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, fended off perhaps the most personal and direct attacks from lawmakers of his career on Tuesday as Republicans blasted his calls with China and his interviews for books critical of Donald Trump's presidency.

United States
Judge temporarily blocks key aspect of new Arizona abortion law
United States
Senate working to fund gov't until early December, avoid shutdown -Schumer
United States
Drone images give hope for return of kelp on U.S. West coast
United States
Most Americans want more diplomacy, many want fewer troops abroad -survey