U.S. Defense Secretary Austin did not support staying in Afghanistan "forever"

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin testifies before the House Armed Services Committee on the conclusion of military operations in Afghanistan at the Rayburn House Office building on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, U.S. September 29, 2021. Olivier Douliery/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin told a congressional committee on Wednesday that he had not supported keeping troops in Afghanistan "forever."

He also told a House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee hearing on the U.S. withdrawal in Afghanistan - the second in two days with testimony with top military leaders - that there had been no "risk free" status quo option if the military had stayed and that more troops would have been needed.

Reporting by Patricia Zengerle and Phil Stewart; Editing by Franklin Paul

