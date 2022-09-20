U.S. delivers over 25 mln COVID boosters; Moderna's shot in limited supply

A nurse fills up syringes with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccines for residents who are over 50 years old and immunocompromised and are eligible to receive their second booster shots in Waterford, Michigan, U.S., April 8, 2022. REUTERS/Emily Elconin

Sept 20 (Reuters) - The United States government has sent out over 25 million of the updated COVID-19 booster shots, mostly from Pfizer (PFE.N)/BioNTech (22UAy.DE), as production of the Moderna (MRNA.O) shot continues to ramp up, a federal health agency said on Tuesday.

Some U.S. pharmacies like CVS Health (CVS.N) and Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA.O) also reported on Tuesday that government supply of Moderna's updated shot remains limited, causing appointments for the product to vary across the country.

Both CVS and Walgreens said they are working with the government to acquire more Moderna doses and have not seen any supply issues for the Pfizer/BioNTech booster.

In August, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized Pfizer and Moderna's updated booster shots that target the dominant BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron subvariants, as the country prepares for a broad fall revaccination campaign.

According to the HHS Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response (ASPR), retail pharmacies will be receiving millions more doses of Moderna this week and that production is ramping up.

"We anticipate supply will continue to increase in the coming weeks," an ASPR spokesperson told Reuters.

Moderna said it is working closely with the U.S. government to deliver significant amounts of the updated, bivalent booster doses and anticipates that these availability constraints will be resolved in the coming days. It said it expects to ship the 70 million doses by the end of the year, as promised in its contract.

The U.S. has ordered more than 170 million updated vaccine booster shots for this fall when all individuals aged 12 and over who have already received the initial doses of the vaccine are being encouraged to receive a booster shot.

Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru and Michael Erman in New York; Editing by Caroline Humer and Shailesh Kuber

