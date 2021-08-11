Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
U.S. Democratic Senator Manchin objects to $3.5 trln spending bill

U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) arrives prior to a Senate vote on the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., August 10, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON, Aug 11 (Reuters) - U.S. Democratic Senator Joe Manchin on Wednesday said he had "serious concerns" about Senate Democrats' planned $3.5 trillion spending plan, potentially gumming up efforts to move ahead with President Joe Biden's top priorities.

Manchin, in a statement, said that although he voted to move ahead and debate the plan read more , he was worried about the "grave consequences" of such spending on the nation's debt as well as the country's ability to respond to other potential crises.

"Given the current state of the economic recovery, it is simply irresponsible to continue spending at levels more suited to respond to a Great Depression or Great Recession – not an economy that is on the verge of overheating," he added.

U.S. Democratic Senator Joe Manchin on Wednesday said he had serious concerns about Senate Democrats' planned $3.5 trillion spending plan, potentially gumming up efforts to move ahead with President Joe Biden's top priorities.

