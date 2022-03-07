U.S. Democrats seek $1bln to fight oil, gas, drug price gouging -Schumer

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) speaks to reporters following the Senate Democrats weekly policy lunch at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., March 1, 2022. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

WASHINGTON, March 7 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Democrats are seeking $1 billon for the Federal Trade Commission to crack down on companies that gouge consumers in the oil, gas, medicine and other sectors, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said in a letter on Monday.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Richard Cowan; writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Doina Chiacu

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.