U.S. DHS plans to issue new memo ending Trump-era immigration policy

WASHINGTON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Homeland Security said on Wednesday it intends to issue new memo in the coming weeks ending the "remain in Mexico" immigration program.

The department issued a memo in June ending the program implemented by former President Donald Trump, formally known as the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP), but a Texas judge ruled MPP must be restarted.

Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

