Skip to main content

United States

U.S. DHS plans to issue new memo ending Trump-era immigration policy

1 minute read

WASHINGTON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Homeland Security said on Wednesday it intends to issue new memo in the coming weeks ending the "remain in Mexico" immigration program.

The department issued a memo in June ending the program implemented by former President Donald Trump, formally known as the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP), but a Texas judge ruled MPP must be restarted.

Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United States

United States · 9:39 PM UTC

'Unmitigated disaster': Republicans attack Biden's defense of Afghan pullout

Republican U.S. lawmakers tried on Wednesday to pick apart President Joe Biden's defense of his withdrawal from Afghanistan as they attacked his judgment and honesty during a second day of contentious Congressional hearings with Pentagon leaders.

United States
U.S. defense secretary says he is concerned for Afghan pilots held in Tajikistan
United States
U.S. House panel approves three bills aimed at tackling high drug prices
United States
Los Angeles moves toward barring the unvaccinated from most businesses
United States
Father of Britney Spears suspended as her conservator