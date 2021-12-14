U.S. diplomat meets top Ukrainian officials amid Russian military buildup

U.S. Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried meets Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in Kyiv, Ukraine December 13, 2021. Ukrainian Foreign Ministry/Handout via REUTERS

KYIV, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Karen Donfried, the United States assistant secretary of state, has met top Ukrainian officials to reinforce the U.S. commitment to Ukraine's sovereignty and discuss a path toward diplomatic progress, the U.S. Embassy said on Tuesday.

The State Department said this weekend Donfried would travel to Kyiv and Moscow to meet senior government officials to discuss Russia's military buildup. read more Moscow has denied planning an attack and blames Ukraine and NATO for stoking tensions.

