Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

United States

U.S. diplomat Sherman to stress need for 'guardrails and parameters' in China talks

1 minute read
1/2

Wendy Sherman arrives for a meeting on Syria at the United Nations European headquarters in Geneva February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo/File Photo/File Photo/File Photo

WASHINGTON, July 24 (Reuters) - U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman will make clear to Chinese officials in talks in China that the United States welcomes competition with Beijing, but there needs to be a level playing field and guardrails and parameters in the relationship, senior U.S. administration officials said on Saturday.

The officials, briefing ahead of Sherman's talks in Tianjin with Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi and other officials, said the world's two largest economies needed responsible ways to manage competition.

Reporting by David Brunnstrom and Michael Martina in Washington Editing by Matthew Lewis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United States

United States · 8:54 AM UTCBiden tests political muscle with campaign stop for Virginia governor candidate

President Joe Biden tested his political muscle in the state of Virginia on Friday in a campaign stop for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe, who Biden said was running against an "acolyte" of former President Donald Trump.

United StatesU.S. appeals court lifts CDC cruise ship restrictions in win for Florida
United StatesOregon firefighters face return of hazardous conditions, COVID-19 outbreak
United States'Worth the wait': New York marriage bureau reopens for in-person weddings
United StatesCelebrity chef Mario Batali agrees to $600,000 settlement over sexual harassment