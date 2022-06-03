U.S. doctors urged to test for monkeypox, CDC says risk to public low

A general view of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

CHICAGO, June 3 (Reuters) - U.S. health officials on Friday urged doctors to test for monkeypox if they suspect cases, saying there may be community-level spread but that the overall public health risk remained low.

So far, there have been 21 reported cases of the disease in at least 11 states, with patients isolating to help prevent spreading the virus, U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) officials told reporters in a conference call.

The CDC said it was aware of 700 cases of monkeypox that have been reported globally outside of parts of Africa, where the disease is endemic. No deaths have been reported so far.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The agency said it is collaborating with global public health experts to learn more about how this outbreak began and how it is now spreading within the United States and elsewhere.

U.S. officials said it is possible the virus has been transmitting under the radar in the United States for some time on a limited basis. They also believe community transmission is likely, which is why they want doctors to test patients if they have any reason to suspect monkeypox.

In a detailed report of 17 cases published in the CDC's Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, most patients identified as men who have sex with men, and in many cases the monkeypox rash started in the genital area.

The CDC stressed that monkeypox is transmitted by close contact with someone who has the virus and to monkeypox sores.

"Anyone can get monkeypox and we are carefully monitoring for monkeypox that may be spreading in any population, including those who are not identifying as men who have sex with men," Jennifer McQuiston, the CDC's deputy director of the Division of High Consequence Pathogens and Pathology, told the briefing.

Currently, all of the U.S. patients are in recovery or have already recovered. Those who still have a rash are being asked to stay home and away from others until they are fully recovered, McQuiston said.

A patient is considered recovered when all of the sores have scabbed over, the scabs fall off and healthy skin has emerged, she said.

U.S. officials said the government has ample vaccines within the U.S. Strategic National Stockpile, and the government is offering those to people who have had high-risk contact with infected individuals to prevent transmission of the virus.

So far, the United States has run 120 diagnostic tests for cases of suspected monkeypox, and officials said the government has the capacity to run 1,000 tests per day.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Julie Steenhuysen and Susan Heavey; Editing by Bill Berkrot

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.