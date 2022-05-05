U.S. DOJ to tackle discriminatory impacts of pollution

The Rocky Mountains are pictured as a layer of air pollution hangs over Denver, Colorado, U.S. January 21, 2020. Picture taken January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

WASHINGTON, May 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department on Thursday launched a new environmental justice office to oversee cases involving the discriminatory impact of pollution, and said it would once again use supplemental environmental projects in civil settlements with polluters.

Attorney General Merrick Garland, at a news conference, said the department was tightening and strengthening the rules surrounding such projects' use in settlements as part of the plan aimed at aiding communities most adversely impacted by illegal pollution.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; editing by Susan Heavey

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.