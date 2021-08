A vial labelled with the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine is seen in this illustration picture taken March 19, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

HANOI, Aug 25 (Reuters) - The United States will donate 1 million Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine doses to Vietnam, Vice President Kamala Harris told Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh during a meeting in Hanoi on Wednesday.

Vietnam has one of the lowest COVID-19 vaccination rates in Asia, with just under 2% of its 98 million people fully-vaccinated.

Reporting by Nandita Bose Writing by James Pearson Editing by Ed Davies

