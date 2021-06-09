Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
U.S. to donate 500 million Pfizer vaccine doses globally -Washington Post

A vial and syringe are seen in front of a displayed Pfizer logo in this illustration taken January 11, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

The Biden administration plans to donate 500 million Pfizer (PFE.N) coronavirus vaccine doses to about 100 countries over the next two years, the Washington Post said on Wednesday.

President Joe Biden was to announce the plan at the Group of Seven meeting in Britain this week, the newspaper said, citing three people familiar with the plans.

The U.S. president told reporters before boarding Air Force One that he had a global vaccine strategy and would be announcing it but did not offer details.

The Biden administration has said it would share 80 million vaccine doses worldwide by the end of June. A Pfizer representative was not immediately available for comment.

