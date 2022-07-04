U.S. drug distributors prevail in $2.5 billion West Virginia opioid case

Tablets of the opioid-based Hydrocodone at a pharmacy in Portsmouth, Ohio, June 21, 2017. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston/File Photo

July 4 (Reuters) - McKesson Corp (MCK.N), AmerisourceBergen Corp (ABC.N) and Cardinal Health Inc (CAH.N) are not responsible for fueling an opioid epidemic in a part of West Virginia, a federal judge ruled on Monday.

The decision from U.S. District Judge David Faber came in a $2.5 billion case brought by the city of Huntington and Cabell County, which sought to hold the three largest U.S. drug distributors responsible for surging opioid prescriptions in their communities.

Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

