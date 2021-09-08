U.S. economy "downshifted slightly" in August -Fed's Beige Book

People shop at a street fair near Times Square in New York City, U.S., July 11, 2021. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon/File Photo

WASHINGTON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - The U.S. economy "downshifted slightly" in August as concerns grew over how the renewed surge of coronavirus cases would affect the economic recovery, the Federal Reserve said on Wednesday in its latest Beige Book compendium of anecdotal reports about the economy.

"The deceleration in economic activity was largely attributable to a pullback in dining out, travel, and tourism in most Districts, reflecting safety concerns due to the rise of the Delta variant, and, in a few cases, international travel restrictions," the document reported, summing up information from the Fed's 12 regional districts that will be part of the deliberations at its Sept. 21-22 policy meeting.

Fed officials reported "rising employment overall," though some districts noted hiring was only "slight," and others that hiring continued to be impeded by labor shortages caused by "increased turnover, early retirements, childcare needs, challenges in negotiating job offers, and enhanced unemployment benefits. Some Districts noted that return-to-work schedules were pushed back due to the increase in the Delta variant."

Fed officials are grappling with when to reduce their $120 billion in monthly bond purchases as a first step in a coming shift to post-pandemic monetary policy, and had appeared close to making a decision.

But unexpectedly weak job growth in August, with employers adding just 235,000 new positions compared to expectations of more than 700,000, raised the possibility that the rapid spread of the coronavirus Delta variant has hit spending and hiring more forcefully than anticipated.

"The Delta variant is weighing on consumer spending and jobs, and the pace of growth appears to be slowing," New York Fed president John Williams said Wednesday.

"I will want to see more improvement" in the labor market before deciding the economy is ready for the Fed to trim one of its signature pandemic programs, Williams said.

"It could be appropriate to start reducing the pace of asset purchases this year," Williams said, but concluded "it's clear that the pandemic is far from over, both in terms of its effects on health and its effects on the economy."

New data released Wednesday showed the strength that had been building in the jobs market through the summer, with a record 10.9 million job openings in July. That eclipsed the number of people unemployed and left some officials convinced hiring will remain on track and allow the Fed begin its bond "taper" soon. read more

“There is plenty of demand for workers and there are more job openings than there are unemployed,” St. Louis Federal Reserve president James Bullard said in an interview published Tuesday in the Financial Times.

Reporting by Howard Schneider and Ann Saphir; Additional reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Andrea Ricci

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.