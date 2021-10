A placard stating "VOTE HERE TODAY" is seen outside the Cowpens Depot Center polling location on the day of the South Carolina Presidential Primary in Cowpens, South Carolina, U.S., February 29, 2020. REUTERS/Mark Makela

WASHINGTON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - A bill aimed at thwarting restrictive new voting laws enacted in Republican-led states failed to advance in the U.S. Senate on Wednesday, as Republican lawmakers blocked a Democratic effort to begin debating the measure. Reporting by Richard Cowan; Editing by Doina Chiacu; Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.