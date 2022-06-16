U.S. energy secretary expected to meet with refining executives on June 23 - sources

U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm tours the Strategic Petroleum Reserve site at Bayou Choctaw, Louisiana, U.S. May 24, 2022. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman/File Photo

WASHINGTON, June 16 (Reuters) - U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm is expected to meet with refining executives on June 23 to discuss gasoline prices, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The planned talks come as President Joe Biden, under pressure over high gasoline prices, has demanded that oil refining companies explain why they are not putting more fuel on the market as they reap windfall profits. read more

