U.S. EPA approves emergency fuel waivers for Louisiana, Mississippi due to Hurricane Ida

Aug 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) issued emergency fuel waivers for Louisiana and Mississippi, effective immediately, due to Hurricane Ida.

"EPA issued a waiver of the Reid Vapor Pressure (RVP) requirements in Louisiana and Mississippi to help improve the fuel supply circumstances caused by Hurricane Ida. The waiver begins Aug. 30, 2021, and ends Sept. 16, 2021", the agency said on Monday.

Ida, one of the most powerful hurricanes ever to hit the U.S. Gulf Coast, knocked out power to over 1 million homes in Louisiana on Monday and prompted rescue operations in flooded communities around New Orleans. read more

