U.S. EPA responds to report of oil spill after Ida by activating special aircraft

Sept 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said a special aircraft carrying photographic and chemical detection equipment was dispatched from Texas to Louisiana to fly over an area hard hit by hurricane Ida, including a Phillips 66 refinery along the Mississippi River where an apparent oil spill was reported.

The Associated Press had reported the apparent oil spill on Wednesday and published aerial photos.

"EPA's ASPECT aircraft – the Agency's airborne real-time chemical and radiological detection, infrared and photographic imagery platform – has been activated to support the state of Louisiana. ASPECT will generate data on a list of priority sites identified by the state of Louisiana, which includes the Phillips 66 site", an EPA spokesman told Reuters on Thursday.

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru

