U.S. expects 300,000 more Jynneos doses as monkeypox cases jump to 45
June 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. government expects to receive an additional 300,000 doses of Bavarian Nordic's (BAVA.CO) Jynneos vaccine against monkeypox as cases across the country jumped to 45 from 25 four days ago.
The U.S. currently holds about 72,000 doses of Jynneos in its strategic national stockpile, said Dawn O'Connell, assistant secretary for preparedness and response at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
