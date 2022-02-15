U.S. to experience as much sea level rise by 2050 as it did in past century, NOAA says

A road dead ends where rising waters have covered the land at the San Jacinto battlefield along the Houston ship channel in Houston, Texas March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Feb 15 (Reuters) - The United States is expected to experience as much sea level rise from climate change over the next 30 years as occurred in the previous century, according to a report by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA.)

The study released on Tuesday projects that sea levels along U.S. coastlines will rise 10-12 inches by 2050, leading to a "profound" increase in the frequency of coastal flooding regardless of storms of heavy rain.

"This new data on sea rise is the latest reconfirmation that our climate crisis ⁠— as the President has said ⁠— is blinking 'code red,'" said Gina McCarthy, the White House National Climate Advisor.

The NOAA report, prepared in collaboration with several federal agencies, draws on a combination of tide gauge and satellite observation to determine sea level rise projections across the country.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Steve Gorman and Maria Caspani, Editing by Aurora Ellis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.