U.S. to extend baby formula waivers for low-income families - Politico

A cabinet of baby formulas is seen at a Walmart store in Raleigh, North Carolina, U.S. June 2, 2022. REUTERS/Arriana Mclymore/File Photo

Aug 23 (Reuters) - The Joe Biden administration will likely extend federal flexibilities for low-income families which are dependent on government discounts to access baby formula in coming days, Politico reported on Tuesday.

Earlier this year, the U.S. Department of Agriculture started temporarily covering the cost of baby formula for low-income families in some states which access formula through the federal Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) nutrition program.

The move was made after closure of Abbott Laboratories (ABT.N) Michigan plant due to complaints of bacterial contamination exacerbated a national shortage of the vital product.

The current waivers are set to expire on Sept. 30 and an extension will help the government avoid a steep drop in infant formula access as shortages linger in pockets across the country, the Politico report said, citing two people familiar with the matter.

WIC shoppers can typically only buy formula produced by the company that has a contract with their state, territory, or tribe. Infants on WIC consume about 56% of the nation's formula.

The USDA and the Department of Health and Human Services did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

