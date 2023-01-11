U.S. extends public health emergency status for COVID - CNBC

[1/2] People wear masks as a protection against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in New York City, New York, U.S., December 12, 2022. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz















Jan 11 (Reuters) - The United States on Wednesday extended the COVID-19 pandemic's status as a public health emergency until April, CNBC reported on Wednesday, citing the U.S. health department.

The extension allows millions of Americans to continue receiving free tests, vaccines and treatments and expanded Medicaid, among others.

The emergency was first declared in January 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic began, and has been renewed each quarter since then. It was due to end this week.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

Reporting by Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Shinjini Ganguli











