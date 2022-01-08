U.S. FAA details 50 airports that will have 5G buffer zones

A contract crew from Verizon installs 5G telecommunications equipment on a tower in Orem, Utah, U.S. December 3, 2019. Picture taken December 3, 2019. REUTERS/George Frey/File Photo

WASHINGTON, Jan 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Friday disclosed a list of 50 U.S. airports that will have buffer zones when wireless carriers turn on new 5G C-band service on Jan. 19.

AT&T (T.N) and Verizon Communications (VZ.N) on Monday agreed to buffer zones around 50 airports to reduce the risk of disruption from potential interference to sensitive airplane instruments like altimeters. They also agreed to delay deployment for two weeks, averting an aviation safety standoff.

The list includes airports in New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Las Vegas, Minneapolis, Detroit, Dallas, Philadelphia, Seattle and Miami.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by David ShepardsEditing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.