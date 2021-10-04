U.S. factory orders increase strongly in August

A sign advertising towels made in the United States is seen at the Walmart Supercenter in Bentonville, Arkansas June 5, 2014. The Walmart Stores Inc. annual shareholder meeting takes place June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

WASHINGTON, Oct 4 (Reuters) - New orders for U.S.-made goods accelerated in August, pointing to sustained strength in manufacturing even as economic growth appeared to have slowed in the third quarter because of shortages of raw materials and labor.

The Commerce Department said on Monday that factory orders increased 1.2% in August after rising 0.7% in July. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast factory orders gaining 1.0%.

Reporting By Lucia Mutikani

