Skip to main content

United States

U.S. factory orders increase strongly in August

1 minute read

A sign advertising towels made in the United States is seen at the Walmart Supercenter in Bentonville, Arkansas June 5, 2014. The Walmart Stores Inc. annual shareholder meeting takes place June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

WASHINGTON, Oct 4 (Reuters) - New orders for U.S.-made goods accelerated in August, pointing to sustained strength in manufacturing even as economic growth appeared to have slowed in the third quarter because of shortages of raw materials and labor.

The Commerce Department said on Monday that factory orders increased 1.2% in August after rising 0.7% in July. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast factory orders gaining 1.0%.

Reporting By Lucia Mutikani

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United States

United States · 2:22 PM UTC

U.S. Senate's Schumer says Senate to stay in session through weekend if needed to raise debt limit

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Schumer said Monday the Senate will have to stay in session through the weekend and possibly into a planned recess next week if no progress is made on raising the debt limit.

United States
Back in black: U.S. Supreme Court returns from COVID-19 telework
United States
Pharmacy chains face first trial over U.S. opioid epidemic
United States
Investigators probing cause of major California offshore oil spill
United States
U.S. Supreme Court rejects challenge to New York tax on opioid companies