U.S. FDA approves Ferring Pharma's first gene therapy for bladder cancer
Dec 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved Swiss drugmaker Ferring Pharmaceuticals' first gene therapy for treating patients with a type of bladder cancer.
The therapy , Adstiladrin, was approved for adult patients. It has be to administered once every three months into the patient's bladder via a urinary catheter.
Ferring did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.
The safety and effectiveness of Adstiladrin was evaluated in a multi-center clinical study that included 157 patients, FDA said.
