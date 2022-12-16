U.S. FDA approves Ferring Pharma's first gene therapy for bladder cancer

Signage is seen outside of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) headquarters in White Oak, Maryland, U.S., August 29, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Dec 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved Swiss drugmaker Ferring Pharmaceuticals' first gene therapy for treating patients with a type of bladder cancer.

The therapy , Adstiladrin, was approved for adult patients. It has be to administered once every three months into the patient's bladder via a urinary catheter.

Ferring did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The safety and effectiveness of Adstiladrin was evaluated in a multi-center clinical study that included 157 patients, FDA said.

Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next / Editor's Picks