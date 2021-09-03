Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

United States

U.S. FDA approves Impel NeuroPharma's acute migraine treatment

1 minute read

Sept 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved Impel NeuroPharma Inc's (IMPL.O) nasal spray for relieving migraine headaches, the drug developer said on Friday.

The company said its drug, Trudhesa, was formulated using dihydroergotamine, a compound produced by fungi that tighten blood vessels in the brain and block swelling.

The compound also forms the basis for triptans, a class of drugs commonly prescribed for treating acute migraine and cluster headaches.

In a late-stage trial comprising 360 patients, two-thirds had pain relief two hours after being treated with Trudhesa, Impel said.

Shares of Impel were up 3.5% at $23.94 in premarket trading.

The drug developer has been vying for a slice of the crowded migraine market with Allergan Plc's Ubrelvy and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd's (BHVN.N) Nurtec ODT, which received FDA approval last year.

Impel said it expects to commercially launch Trudhesa in early October.

Reporting by Mrinalika Roy and Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United States

United States · 12:20 PM UTC

As COVID surges, more Florida school districts revolt against governor's mask ban

In a scene replayed across the United States, angry parents and activists streamed into a meeting of the Florida's Lake County school board on Thursday where it considered whether to mandate mask-wearing for students and staff due to COVID.

United States
Ida's record rain floods New York-area homes, subways; at least 44 dead
United States
New York's 9/11 Museum CEO seeks to educate, inspire younger generation
United States
Former U.S. Cardinal McCarrick pleads not guilty to molesting teenage boy
United States
Biden to visit Louisiana to see Hurricane Ida damage, New Jersey death toll rises