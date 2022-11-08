U.S. FDA commissioner Robert Califf tests positive for COVID

U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Robert Califf testifies before a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing on infant formula shortage, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., May 26, 2022. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

Nov 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Monday Commissioner Robert Califf tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend while traveling on an official agency business.

Califf, who is experiencing mild symptoms, has not recently been in close contact with U.S. President Joe Biden or Vice President Kamala Harris, FDA said in a statement.

Reporting by Mrinmay Dey in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

