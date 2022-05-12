1 minute read
U.S. FDA commissioner to testify about infant formula before House panel next week
May 12 (Reuters) - U.S. Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Robert Califf is set to testify before the House Appropriations Committee on May 19 his agency's resposne to an infant formula shortage in the country, the panel said Thursday.
Reporting by Tyler Clifford; Editing by Doina Chiacu
