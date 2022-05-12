U.S. FDA commissioner to testify about infant formula before House panel next week

Food and Drug Administration Commissioner nominee Doctor Robert Califf testifies at his nomination hearing at the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, November 17, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

May 12 (Reuters) - U.S. Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Robert Califf is set to testify before the House Appropriations Committee on May 19 his agency's resposne to an infant formula shortage in the country, the panel said Thursday.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Tyler Clifford; Editing by Doina Chiacu

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.