U.S. FDA considering additional round of boosters in the fall -official
WASHINGTON, March 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration will weigh the benefits of authorizing a round of boosters of either the Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to a broader population in the fall, a top official said on Tuesday.
The agency authorized on Tuesday a second booster dose of either vaccine for older and immunocompromised people.
"It would not be surprising if there is a potential need ... for an additional booster in the fall along with a more general booster campaign if that takes place, said Peter Marks, director of the FDA's Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research.
The agency did not wait for variant-specific booster data before making its decision because the needed quantities would not be available for months, he said.
