U.S. FDA expands collaboration with Danone to boost baby formula supply

French food group Danone logo is seen at the company headquarters in Rueil-Malmaison near Paris, France, February 18, 2021. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo/File Photo

May 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Thursday it has expanded its collaboration with Danone's Nutricia business to boost supplies of specialized medical baby formula bottles to address its shortage among infants with certain allergies or critical health conditions.

The health regulator said about 500,000 additional cans manufactured by Danone would be sent to the United States.

Meanwhile, lawmakers grilled the agency officials on Wednesday over what they saw as a lack of urgency in their response to complaints about possible baby formula contamination at a now shuttered Abbott Laboratories (ABT.N) plant that led to severe nationwide shortages. read more

Abbott controlled 40% of the market before the plant closed, Christopher Calamari, president of Abbott U.S. nutrition, told lawmakers, and the plant accounted for 40% of Abbott's product. read more

(The story corrects to say 500,000 cans, not 5 million, in paragraph 2)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.