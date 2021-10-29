U.S. FDA expected to authorize first COVID-19 vaccine for young children on Friday - NYT

FILE PHOTO: A woman holds a small bottle labelled with a "Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine" sticker and a medical syringe in this illustration taken October 30, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo

Oct 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is expected to authorize the Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) and BioNTech SE coronavirus vaccine for children aged 5 to 11 years on Friday, the New York Times reported, citing people familiar with the agency's planning.

The agency's decision will make it the first COVID-19 shot for young children in the United States.

The decision is expected to make the vaccine available to 28 million children - many of whom are back in school for in-person learning - in the coming days. It comes after a panel of advisers to the FDA voted overwhelmingly to recommend the authorization on Tuesday.

Reporting by Manas Mishra and Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Bill Berkrot

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.