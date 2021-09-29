Skip to main content

U.S. FDA leaning toward approving Moderna half-dose booster -Bloomberg News

A registered nurse applies a dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to Sarasota Hospital worker Larry Hammers, 62, at the Sarasota Memorial Hospital in Sarasota, Florida, U.S., September 24, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Sept 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is leaning toward authorizing half-dose booster shots of the Moderna Inc (MRNA.O) COVID-19 vaccine, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The FDA had been seeking information about the effectiveness of a full third dose of the Moderna vaccine, but is now ready to move forward and consider the half-dose booster Moderna has proposed, the report said.

Moderna and the FDA did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment outside regular business hours.

Moderna on Sept. 1 submitted its application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration seeking authorization for a booster shot. read more

The original Moderna vaccine contains 100-micrograms of mRNA in each shot. The company's submission to regulators to authorize a half-dose booster would allow Moderna to produce more.

